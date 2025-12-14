First Koralm Day: Thousands rush onto the trains

Closer to family and friends

Also on the train with them was the team from the Greifenburg pharmacy in Upper Carinthia. They used their Sunday off for a company outing - and where else could they go if not on the Koralm Railway to Graz? "We're really impressed with how fast it was. It's just great," says the group enthusiastically. But it's also practical for the eight pharmacists: "We have a former colleague who lives in Graz. We're visiting her today."