Graz-Klagenfurt
First Koralm Day: Thousands rush onto the trains
The Koralm Railway has been running on a regular timetable since Sunday morning. It was already known in advance that demand for tickets for the first day would be high. However, a local inspection in Graz revealed just how many people actually wanted to whizz through the tunnel at the first opportunity.
8.17 a.m., platform five: In five minutes, the RJX531 towards Villach main station is due to depart from Graz. The digital display reads: "Boarding by reservation only!" Excitement is already in the air. People are looking impatiently to the left and right. When will it finally arrive, the Koralmbahn? 20 minutes later - while many Styrians are on their way to Klagenfurt at the same time - numerous Carinthians are welcomed in the city on the Mur.
For many, Sunday is a special day; they have been waiting years for this special train journey. Others were surprised by the trip to the neighboring province: "We already had doughnuts and sparkling wine on the train," laughs Stefanie Kolter from Klagenfurt. She celebrated her 68th birthday on Sunday and was surprised by her neighbors with a trip through the tunnel. "We want to see the ice crib and then go out for a good meal," says the enthusiastic birthday girl, explaining the plan for the day.
Closer to family and friends
Also on the train with them was the team from the Greifenburg pharmacy in Upper Carinthia. They used their Sunday off for a company outing - and where else could they go if not on the Koralm Railway to Graz? "We're really impressed with how fast it was. It's just great," says the group enthusiastically. But it's also practical for the eight pharmacists: "We have a former colleague who lives in Graz. We're visiting her today."
Cabaret artist Christian Hölbling was born in Styria and has lived in Klagenfurt for several years. He also used the Koralm Railway for a trip home on the very first day of operation. "He wants to experience the highlight, and I get dragged along," laughs his companion Maria Weichesmüller, also a cabaret artist.
For both of them, the new connection also opens new doors professionally: "Culturally, the Koralm Railway will be even more exciting for us as artists," Weichesmüller is convinced. A stop at the new station in Groß St. Florian was also on the agenda for them on Sunday: "In the afternoon, we are going to a concert in western Styria and then traveling back to Klagenfurt from there," says Hölbing.
Many guests from Carinthia were to be found at the Christmas markets in Graz over the course of Sunday. This included Christine and Hanns Stattmann, who commuted from Villach to the Mur metropolis. "Our son lives in Graz, so of course the Koralm Railway is great," said the couple happily. For Christine, who comes from Styria, the new route also brings her closer to home.
New birthday excursions
But there is also enthusiasm in the opposite direction: "It's my birthday today. My family gave me a ride on the Koralmbahn as a present," says birthday boy Martin Robosch, father of Graz local councillor Anna Robosch (SPÖ). The 63-year-old was "kidnapped" by his loved ones for breakfast in Carinthia.
A few days ago, hardly anyone would have taken on such a journey for breakfast or a visit to the Christmas market, as it took almost three hours by train - including a change in Bruck an der Mur - to get to Klagenfurt. However, the 41 minutes on the Koralmbahn are now also gladly accepted for everyday situations.
Former public prosecutor distributes breakfast bags
Incidentally, Werner Amon was a special early riser: the former public prosecutor and second president of the state parliament (in spe), who lives in the station community of Groß St. Florian, handed out breakfast bags with his wife Gundi to the first passengers who boarded at the very first stop and the very first departure at Weststeiermark station at 5.40 a.m. on Sunday.
10,000 passengers in the first few hours
In the early afternoon, ÖBB drew a first balance: the start on the new high-performance line between Carinthia and Styria went according to plan. In the first few hours, 30 trains with around 10,000 passengers were already on the move.
On Sunday at 8.34 a train with hundreds of passengers on board reached the record speed of 250 kilometers per hour for the first time: the Deutsche Bahn ICE started five minutes late in Graz, accelerated up to 250 km/h in the tunnel and reached Klagenfurt two minutes early ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.