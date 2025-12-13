Government fails to replace every second civil servant

NEOS leader: "We are saving in the system"

NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger explains to the "Krone" newspaper: "We are serious about 'saving in the system' and are streamlining the administrative apparatus. By not replacing retirements, we will save 540 million euros over the next four years - without any loss of quality in such important areas as education, justice or the police. In addition, we are strengthening quality and transparency with objective selection procedures and further developing the entry tests for applicants in the federal administration - to ensure that in future it will be what you can do and not who you know that counts when filling positions."