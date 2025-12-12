"I wasn't driving"
District chief caught with 1.94 per mille in his car
At the end of November, a local man in Neukirchen am Großvenediger (Pinzgau) was stopped by the police in his car with a blood alcohol level of just under two per mille. As it now turned out, it was the Pinzgau district governor Bernhard Gratz of all people. However, the 60-year-old denies having operated his car ...
During a police check in Neukirchen am Großvenediger on November 28, the police caught a 60-year-old man with 1.94 per mille alcohol. It has now been revealed: The man sitting in his car during the late evening check was Pinzgau district chief Bernhard Gratz. Gratz had to surrender his driver's license on the spot and was reported to the police.
A delicate matter
The district chief confirmed the incident to the "Krone" newspaper, but contradicted the perceptions of the police and reports from other media. "I was neither driving nor did I start the car," said Gratz. He was aware that this was a sensitive matter. Police officers apparently became aware of him when he was drunk in the car. "The lights were on in the front and back. But I would never have driven."
"Would be careful"
The headlights in his car came on automatically when he pressed the modern key. He was just sitting in the car with the engine switched off. "I would be careful not to start the vehicle." But sitting in the car "is not forbidden." Gratz has lost his driver's license for the time being. However, he is sure that everything will be cleared up before the administrative authorities.
"The same law applies to everyone - including me," says the district chief of Zell am See. The state would neither confirm nor comment on the incident. When asked about possible consequences for the district governor, it was only stated that the disciplinary authority was responsible for investigating matters relating to employment law.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
