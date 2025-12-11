Grasser gets ankle bracelet at the beginning of January

Three months ago, Grasser applied for electronically monitored house arrest, commonly known as an ankle bracelet. At the end of March, the former finance minister was sentenced to four years' unconditional imprisonment by the Supreme Court (OGH) in the Buwog proceedings for embezzlement and acceptance of gifts by public officials. He can now be conditionally released for half of the sentence.

Emergency surgery after intestinal obstruction

In September, Grasser suffered an intestinal blockage and was hospitalized for several weeks following emergency surgery. Born in Carinthia, he has long lived in Kitzbühel with his wife, entrepreneur and Swarovski millionaire heiress Fiona Pacifico Griffini-Grasser, and their daughter.