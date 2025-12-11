Soon in house arrest
Grasser gets ankle bracelet at the beginning of January
Former Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser will be allowed to leave the Innsbruck "Ziegelstadl" for good after Christmas at the latest. He will receive the ankle bracelet at the beginning of January, the Austria Press Agency reported on Thursday, citing "reliable sources".
Three months ago, Grasser applied for electronically monitored house arrest, commonly known as an ankle bracelet. At the end of March, the former finance minister was sentenced to four years' unconditional imprisonment by the Supreme Court (OGH) in the Buwog proceedings for embezzlement and acceptance of gifts by public officials. He can now be conditionally released for half of the sentence.
Emergency surgery after intestinal obstruction
In September, Grasser suffered an intestinal blockage and was hospitalized for several weeks following emergency surgery. Born in Carinthia, he has long lived in Kitzbühel with his wife, entrepreneur and Swarovski millionaire heiress Fiona Pacifico Griffini-Grasser, and their daughter.
He had been serving his sentence in Innsbruck prison since the beginning of June. According to "Krone" research, the ex-politician had worked in the so-called magazine and was responsible for issuing clothing and bed linen. He also spent his time in prison playing soccer.
Meischberger still "in the application stage"
The immediate future of ex-lobbyist and former FPÖ General Secretary Walter Meischberger, who was also convicted in the Buwog trial, was still unclear. At the end of May, the 66-year-old Tyrolean filed an application for a postponement of his sentence for health reasons and was finally denied in October.
The former long-standing top politician then also applied for an ankle monitor. The case was still "at the application stage" and a decision had not yet been made. Hochegger was sentenced to three years - two of which were conditional.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
