LIVE: Next goal! Sturm Graz can cheer again

Late equalizer

The derby continued to thrive on intensity in the second period in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Handball protests by GAK in the 49th minute went unheard. The game was over for Leon Grgic after an hour. The Sturm attacker accidentally twisted his ankle in a tackle. His team-mates followed up after winning the ball high up the pitch. Rozga dribbled into the penalty area at speed and set up Malone, who shot in from the center (66'). GAK continued to find it difficult to get through. Harakate again failed to beat Christensen (78') after starting from an offside position.