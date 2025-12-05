In the worst case, Benko faces up to 20 years

A bitter pill for Benko: possible convictions under the Financial Crimes Act are not included in any penalties for property offenses. This means that financial fraud is also punishable by up to ten years in prison. And imprisonment in the event of a conviction for financial fraud would be imposed in addition to convictions for fraud, criminal offences and breach of trust - without the ten-year cap in the Criminal Code. In the worst case scenario, Benko could therefore face a total of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.