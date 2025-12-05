Song Contest in crisis
Not only Israel: further exclusion demanded
The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) is increasingly becoming a political issue. Following a heated debate between the 68 members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in Vienna on Thursday, Israel will be allowed to take part in the ESC 2026 in Vienna. Some countries reacted with a huff and canceled their participation. Now Spain is even calling for another country to be excluded ...
The fronts are currently quite hardened: Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Ireland are vehemently demanding the exclusion of Israel and have announced their definite rejection. Iceland, Belgium, Sweden and Finland are also considered to be shaky candidates.
Germany threatens to cancel if Israel is excluded
The boycott countries cite the high number of Palestinian victims in the Gaza war as the reason. At the same time, there are rumors that Germany is considering staying away if Israel is not allowed to participate. ORF Director General Roland Weißmann and the country's political leaders reacted positively to Israel's admission.
Spain one of the most important ESC donors
According to the Swiss newspaper "Blick", which cites the Spanish newspaper "20 Minutos", a further announcement by the Spanish delegation, which does not only concern Israel, is now providing additional fuel for the fire. Representatives of the Spanish broadcaster RTVE are said to have demanded internally "that all countries involved in a war should not take part in the ESC". This demand would clearly also have consequences for Ukraine, which is at war with Russia in 2014. As is well known, Russia was already excluded from the competition in 2022. Like Germany, France, Italy and the UK, Spain is one of the most important sponsors of the ESC, which will be hosted by ORF on May 16, 2026.
The management of the EBU and Eurovision are causing one of the greatest internal tensions in the history of the organization.
Alfonso Morales, Generalsekretär des spanischen Rundfunks RTVE
RTVE also reacted with harsh words to the decision to allow Israel to participate in the ESC. "This decision reinforces RTVE's distrust of the organization of the festival and confirms the political pressure it is under," quotes "20 Minutos".
New package of measures secures the countries' participation
However, the proponents of exclusion are currently in a bad position. At the meeting at the EBU headquarters in Geneva on Thursday, a package of rule changes that had already been communicated in advance was adopted to ensure the impartiality of the competition. This means that all EBU members who wish to participate may not be prevented from doing so. This practically clears the way for Israel and Ukraine.
ORF reacts relatively calmly to the current dispute and is surprised by Spain's rigorous approach. "It was a very civilized discussion on Thursday, in which the exclusion of Ukraine was not an issue from the Spanish side either," the broadcaster told the "Krone".
The Song Contest
The Eurovision Song Contest is considered the biggest music show in the world. 160 million people watched the final in 2025. It is the largest and most spectacular music competition, which has been held annually since 1956.
After winning in 2025, Austria will be the host next year (May 16). The organizer is the ORF. The venue is Vienna. Both the broadcaster and Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) show little understanding for boycott announcements from several European countries because of Israel. Ludwig said he was generally "skeptical when it comes to boycotting artists - especially when it concerns their origin."
New countries firmly on board for 2026
The four "rebels" who do not want to take part because of Israel will also be contacted by 10 December. "But the field of participants has been expanded thanks to the firm commitment from Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria as well as the interest from Canada," says ORF.
Final list of participants before Christmas
The EBU intends to present the final list of all participating countries before Christmas. Only then will it really be clear who will actually be taking part in the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna. The two semi-finals will take place on May 12 and 14 and the grand final on May 16 in Vienna's Stadthalle. The ORF Director General had expressed confidence in advance that a record number of countries would be able to take part.
