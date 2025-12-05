Now a wellness ban at the ÖGK luxury seminar

Craft workshops, bobby cars and balloons - as the "Krone" and "Profil" revealed, all of this was on the agenda for 250 ÖGK bosses at the "luxury seminar" at Gut Brandlhof, Austria's Golf Hotel of the Year 2024 after all. Where superstar Cristiano Ronaldo checked in with his Saudi club Al Nassr in the summer, the heads of the health insurance companies could also gather in the lobby again in May 2026. As reported, bookings had already been made for 2026 before the media revelations. However, fierce discussions have also flared up internally due to the fund's precarious financial situation, with a deficit of 797.7 million euros calculated for 2029.