"It's all about the work!"
Now a wellness ban at the ÖGK luxury seminar
Austria's health insurance fund is apparently not only cutting back on services for patients, but also on itself thanks to "Krone" reports. As ÖGK boss Bernhard Wurzer explains, the next "luxury seminar" will either be cut out completely - or at least the wellness factor will be reduced.
Craft workshops, bobby cars and balloons - as the "Krone" and "Profil" revealed, all of this was on the agenda for 250 ÖGK bosses at the "luxury seminar" at Gut Brandlhof, Austria's Golf Hotel of the Year 2024 after all. Where superstar Cristiano Ronaldo checked in with his Saudi club Al Nassr in the summer, the heads of the health insurance companies could also gather in the lobby again in May 2026. As reported, bookings had already been made for 2026 before the media revelations. However, fierce discussions have also flared up internally due to the fund's precarious financial situation, with a deficit of 797.7 million euros calculated for 2029.
260,000 euros in taxpayers' money
Discussions that ÖGK Director General Bernhard Wurzer takes very seriously. After all, the seminar cost the taxpayer 260,000 euros, as a parliamentary question from the FPÖ later brought to light. And SPÖ Health Minister Korinna Schumann also declared that she "wanted to discuss" the choice of venue. At the end of the year, it is now up to Wurzer to decide whether the seminar should take place again for the sixth time en suite.
Cuts to food and wellness
However, Wurzer has already decided two things before the official decision is made: Either the seminar takes place there or not at all. After looking at the comparative offers, it is clear today, as it was then, that the Salzburg hotel is not only the most cost-effective, but above all the most suitable option for holding such a seminar with 250 people from all over Austria.
According to Wurzer, it is also clear: "It's all about the work." To make this more visible to the outside world, a press conference will be held after the seminar to report transparently on the results. Meals on the day of arrival and departure would be canceled, as would the included entry to the hotel's beautiful wellness area. If the worst comes to the worst, the cash managers would have to pay for the sauna and pool themselves.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.