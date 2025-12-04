Further investigations
Abuse videos: Raid in the Lower Austrian government district
New, explosive details in the case of the top official of the Lower Austrian state government who paid for live abuse of girls and boys from the Philippines. Not only officials from the Federal Criminal Police Office are investigating, but also employees from the state's internal audit department.
It is simply disgusting what a high-ranking department head in the provincial government of Lower Austria is alleged to have done over a period of years. As reported, the top civil servant - according to investigators - bought live videos to enjoy the abuse of girls and boys on camera in the living room of his family home.
The accused head of department was suspended immediately after the allegations came to light. The Federal Criminal Police Office is currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the allegations.
NÖ Landesverwaltung
Officer in custody
On the 1st Sunday in Advent, the married family man was remanded in custody. The 50-year-old was immediately suspended - his official equipment was seized in the government district.
In response to a "Krone" inquiry, the state administration said: "The office was informed by the Federal Criminal Police Office about the criminal allegations against the head of department. The family of the accused is being supported by psychological counseling." An offer that the abused children in the Philippines will probably never be able to take advantage of.
But back to the previous top official: whether he also used his criminal, disgusting hobby in any way for official purposes is the subject of investigations.
Responsible for approving child and youth welfare services
Officially, he was never in direct contact with children - "the official duties of the accused were exclusively of an organizational nature", it says - but investigations were also commissioned by the internal audit department "to rule out possible misconduct in connection with his official duties". After all, the top civil servant was also responsible for the approval and supervision of child and youth welfare ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
