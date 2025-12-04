After the Glockner drama: mountaineer (39) is charged

As the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office announced in a press release on Thursday, the man will be charged with "grossly negligent homicide". The main hearing before the single judge of the Innsbruck Regional Court is scheduled for February 19, 2026.

The Innsbruck public prosecutor's office accuses the man of a total of nine errors: "Despite the inexperience of the woman, who had never done an alpine high-altitude tour of this length, difficulty and altitude before, and despite the challenging winter conditions, the defendant undertook the alpine high-altitude tour to the Großglockner with her via the Stüdlgrat in winter," it says.