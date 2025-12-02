55,800 euros for Burgstaller after punch

"Horrible time for me"
After the momentous punch against star footballer Guido Burgstaller, a civil dispute is now being fought over compensation. An emotional issue for both sides. Because the 24-year-old does not know how he should pay the sum demanded. Burgstaller says in court: "I don't want to destroy any lives. But you have to understand that it was a horrible time for me." In the end, an agreement is reached.
Every euro is fought over in Vienna's Palace of Justice. Star footballer Guido Burgstaller sits opposite the young man who dealt him a truly momentous blow in front of the Volksgarten nightclub last December. Burgstaller hit his head unchecked on the asphalt - after weeks in hospital he still suffers from permanent consequences. He has given up his career at Rapid.
Over 73,000 euros demanded
After the 24-year-old was given a 16-month conditional prison sentence for grievous bodily harm in Vienna's Landl district, a civil claim for damages is now being made. And there is a lot at stake for the Lower Austrian. The footballer is demanding over 73,000 euros.
Defense lawyer Klaus Ainedter says right at the beginning: "The family has nothing. My client has his back to the wall. He has nothing, no savings. He has a car. It's worth 8,000 euros. You can sell that." The 24-year-old's parents had scraped together 30,000 euros in advance from family members and acquaintances - according to the defendant's offer.
"We can't accept that," counters Burgstaller's lawyer Nikolaus Rosenauer immediately. Then his client takes the floor himself: "I would have liked to have had this conversation before the trial took place. I know that everyone makes mistakes. I don't want to destroy any lives. But you have to understand that it was a horrible time for me. I was afraid in hospital that I would fall asleep and never wake up."
Yes, you have to make my client bleed financially - but within reason.
The next offer from the taciturn 24-year-old: 50,000 euros with court costs, lawyers' fees and all the rest. Rosenauer rejects that too. Burgstaller would receive even less money than he missed out on in bonuses in the previous season, when Rapid reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League. "And with him, they might not even have lost," the lawyer interjects.
It should be settled by Christmas
After just over an hour of back and forth, a settlement is reached that both sides can agree to: the young Lower Austrian will pay €50,000 within 14 days from December 10 - i.e. by Christmas. And 5,800 euros until January 2029. Part of the settlement is also that the defendant's accusation of contributory negligence is withdrawn. Defence lawyer Klaus Ainedter argued that the professional footballer was under the influence of alcohol during the criminal proceedings.
"That is a great concession from Mr. Burgstaller," says lawyer Nikolaus Rosenauer. So if the settlement does not fail by next week, "everyone will be under the Christmas tree this year and it will be over", said the judge.
