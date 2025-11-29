Mutandwa scores
Last-minute goal gives Ried victory against WAC!
Ismail Atalan has also lost his second game as coach of Bundesliga club WAC. Wolfsberg conceded a last-minute 0:1 defeat away at Ried on Saturday to open the 15th round and are now winless in four games and in seventh place, just one point ahead of the new eighth-placed team from the Innviertel. Kingstone Mutandwa was the match-winner with his eighth goal of the season in the 93rd minute.
There was only one change to the Ried side compared to the 2-0 defeat in Hartberg, with Fabian Rossdorfer replacing the suspended Ante Bajic on the wing. Atalan's second starting eleven was different in three positions compared to the bitter 3-1 defeat in Altach. Cheick Diabate defended in place of the suspended Chibuike Nwaiwu. Rene Renner returned from suspension and Angelo Gattermayer was also given a go from the start. Donis Avdijaj and Fabian Wohlmuth had to sit on the bench.
Mutandwa a constant source of danger
In front of 2,750 fans, Wolfsberg showed their danger for the first time in the fifth minute with a shot from a tight angle by Dejan Zukic, but otherwise lurked on the counter-attack, but did not create anything worth mentioning for the time being. Rieder dominated the game and should have taken the lead, but Mutandwa was unlucky. The 22-year-old striker from Zambia failed to beat Nikolas Polster twice (15th, 38th) and also missed two good header opportunities (21st, 28th).
Mutandwa was also in the spotlight after the restart, this time missing a header (49'). After that, there was little to see for a long time before the visitors were able to make a few changes and at least make an impact in attack. Andreas Leitner stood out with shots from David Atanga (69') and Renner (84'). Shortly afterwards, Simon Piesinger's header was saved by the inside of the bar and Nicolas Wimmer was unable to convert the rebound (85').
That took its revenge in stoppage time. After a long throw-in and two overlaps, the ball landed in the five-man box, where Mutandwa volleyed home. Ried thus also won the second direct duel after the 2:1 in Lavanttal on October 18. There was further bad news for Wolfsburg due to the absence of defensive boss Dominik Baumgartner through injury.
The result:
SV Ried - Wolfsberger AC 1:0 (0:0)
Ried, BWT Oberösterreichische Arena, 2750 spectators, referee Weinberger
Goal: 1:0 (93.) Mutandwa
Yellow cards: Diabate, Gruber, Renner
Ried: Leitner - Havenaar, Sollbauer, Steurer - Bajlicz (59. Grosse), Maart, Mayer, Pomer - Rossdorfer, Mutandwa, Van Wyk (75. Boguo)
WAC: Polster - Baumgartner (89. Gruber), Diabate, Wimmer - Matic (66. Wohlmuth), Piesinger, Schöpf, Renner - Zukic, Kojzek (46. Pink), Gattermayer (46. Atanga)
