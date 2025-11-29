Last-minute goal gives Ried victory against WAC!

Mutandwa was also in the spotlight after the restart, this time missing a header (49'). After that, there was little to see for a long time before the visitors were able to make a few changes and at least make an impact in attack. Andreas Leitner stood out with shots from David Atanga (69') and Renner (84'). Shortly afterwards, Simon Piesinger's header was saved by the inside of the bar and Nicolas Wimmer was unable to convert the rebound (85').