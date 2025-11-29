Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mutandwa scores

Last-minute goal gives Ried victory against WAC!

Nachrichten
29.11.2025 04:39
Ried gold goal scorer Kingstone Mutandwa
Ried gold goal scorer Kingstone Mutandwa(Bild: Andreas Tröster)

Ismail Atalan has also lost his second game as coach of Bundesliga club WAC. Wolfsberg conceded a last-minute 0:1 defeat away at Ried on Saturday to open the 15th round and are now winless in four games and in seventh place, just one point ahead of the new eighth-placed team from the Innviertel. Kingstone Mutandwa was the match-winner with his eighth goal of the season in the 93rd minute.

0 Kommentare

There was only one change to the Ried side compared to the 2-0 defeat in Hartberg, with Fabian Rossdorfer replacing the suspended Ante Bajic on the wing. Atalan's second starting eleven was different in three positions compared to the bitter 3-1 defeat in Altach. Cheick Diabate defended in place of the suspended Chibuike Nwaiwu. Rene Renner returned from suspension and Angelo Gattermayer was also given a go from the start. Donis Avdijaj and Fabian Wohlmuth had to sit on the bench.

Mutandwa a constant source of danger
In front of 2,750 fans, Wolfsberg showed their danger for the first time in the fifth minute with a shot from a tight angle by Dejan Zukic, but otherwise lurked on the counter-attack, but did not create anything worth mentioning for the time being. Rieder dominated the game and should have taken the lead, but Mutandwa was unlucky. The 22-year-old striker from Zambia failed to beat Nikolas Polster twice (15th, 38th) and also missed two good header opportunities (21st, 28th).

Mutandwa was also in the spotlight after the restart, this time missing a header (49'). After that, there was little to see for a long time before the visitors were able to make a few changes and at least make an impact in attack. Andreas Leitner stood out with shots from David Atanga (69') and Renner (84'). Shortly afterwards, Simon Piesinger's header was saved by the inside of the bar and Nicolas Wimmer was unable to convert the rebound (85').

That took its revenge in stoppage time. After a long throw-in and two overlaps, the ball landed in the five-man box, where Mutandwa volleyed home. Ried thus also won the second direct duel after the 2:1 in Lavanttal on October 18. There was further bad news for Wolfsburg due to the absence of defensive boss Dominik Baumgartner through injury.

The result:
SV Ried - Wolfsberger AC 1:0 (0:0)
Ried, BWT Oberösterreichische Arena, 2750 spectators, referee Weinberger

Goal: 1:0 (93.) Mutandwa

Yellow cards: Diabate, Gruber, Renner

Ried: Leitner - Havenaar, Sollbauer, Steurer - Bajlicz (59. Grosse), Maart, Mayer, Pomer - Rossdorfer, Mutandwa, Van Wyk (75. Boguo)
WAC: Polster - Baumgartner (89. Gruber), Diabate, Wimmer - Matic (66. Wohlmuth), Piesinger, Schöpf, Renner - Zukic, Kojzek (46. Pink), Gattermayer (46. Atanga)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf