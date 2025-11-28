Crime scene luxury hotel
Escape from war to death: murder mystery about Ukrainian man
He escaped the Russian bombs in his home country - and found a gruesome death here: the 21-year-old Ukrainian, identified by his teeth, was apparently severely beaten up in the garage of a luxury hotel in Vienna. He was then probably burned alive in his Mercedes. Now homicide investigators are presumably looking for several killers.
The murder mystery surrounding the young man continues to puzzle the homicide investigators of the Vienna State Criminal Police Office. However, the extremely brutal way in which the man was killed speaks of highly criminal energy and a crime driven by hatred. After all, the 21-year-old found in the burnt-out black Mercedes did not die of blunt force trauma.
Burnt to death in the back seat after being beaten in the hotel garage
Instead, the Ukrainian was apparently beaten up by a group of men at a dubious meeting in the underground car park of a Viennese luxury hotel next to the Danube Canal (there is a corresponding police report) - and then left seriously injured in the back seat of his own car.
Several killers presumably drove the Mercedes to the vicinity of an allotment garden site in Donaustadt - and set fire to the black car with the Ukrainian, who was still alive. In the end, the war refugee who had come to us some time ago died due to heat shock and smoke inhalation.
Family travels from Ukraine to bring dead son home
In the search for the killer or killers, the homicide investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation are now scrutinizing the victim's immediate surroundings. The background to the shocking bloody deed is still unclear. Was the Ukrainian involved in shady dealings and got mixed up with the wrong people? Or was there a personal motive behind it?
These and other questions in the crime mystery must now be clarified. To this end, friends and relatives of the Ukrainian who was killed are currently being questioned. Tragically, the family is now traveling to Vienna to bring home the son who fled the war to his death ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
