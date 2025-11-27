4th defeat in 4th game! Rapid nightmare continues

Despite Antiste's goal after Jonas Auer's assist, Rakow had everything under control and did not have to make much of an effort to hold on to their clear lead - despite the fact that the Polish runners-up and current sixth-placed team are not free from turbulence themselves. Rakow coach Marek Papszun had only announced at the final press conference on Wednesday evening that he wanted to leave the club for Legia Warsaw as soon as possible.