Austrian Armed Forces conclude billion-euro deal with Italy

The two-seater trainer and multi-role combat aircraft will replace the Saab 105, which was retired at the end of 2020. With this purchase, the Austrian Armed Forces will retain its two-fleet strategy, whereby the Eurofighters will also have to be replaced in 2030. The decision in favor of the M-346FA has been on the horizon for some time. It was only in the summer that the Ministry of Defense described the Leonardo as having "no alternative" because only it met all 78 performance criteria, while the other two competitors only met 61 and 26 respectively.