Drama with e-scooter: it is now clear who was driving

Expert opinion brought certainty

The public prosecutor's office in Steyr commissioned an expert opinion to clarify which of the two girls had been driving the e-scooter. After all, the accident drama also involves the suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. "We now know that the girl who owned the scooter was the driver," says Andreas Pechatschek, First Public Prosecutor in Steyr. According to the expert opinion, traces of Rosa's DNA were mainly found on the handles and the brake lever. Another trace of DNA was only found on one handle.