Experienced warhorses
The favorites to succeed Mahrer at the OeNB
Andreas Treichl and Johannes Hahn are considered the favorites for the position of National Bank President left vacant by Harald Mahrer's retirement. A whopping 88,000 euros annual salary beckons. When the decision will be made and who still has an outside chance.
Even before his resignation as President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, Harald Mahrer wanted to pull himself out of the affair by voluntarily resigning from the office of President of the Austrian National Bank. An office that is endowed with 88,000 euros of taxpayers' money per year.
Chancellor wants to award office this year
While an interim successor has been found in the form of Martha Schultz, the bank's supervisory board wants to present a permanent successor straight away. Chancellor Christian Stocker, who is still officially keeping a low profile, has the right to propose a candidate. In any case, it should be an economic and financial expert, according to the Chancellery. The successor is to be presented at the Council of Ministers in December. The principle of unanimity applies there, which is why the SPÖ and NEOS would also have to agree.
Party political appointments
The General Council is made up of party politicians, with Ingrid Reischl, a Social Democrat, as Vice President. Behind the scenes, a duel for the top post is likely to have flared up.
Former Erste boss Andreas Treichl, for example, is considered to have a good chance. He currently heads the Erste Foundation, which would probably not be an obstacle. As a manager, he knows the financial sector like the back of his hand. He is also associated with the ÖVP. He told the "Krone" that he had not yet been asked. However, he does not want to rule anything out when asked.
Former EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn has been named as a prominent opponent. He is a member of the ÖVP, but is well connected across party lines and would probably have enough time to take on the task in addition to his current work as EU Commissioner for Cyprus.
Banker Stephan Koren, who already sits on the General Council of the OeNB - and whose father held the office from 1978 to 1988 - is likely to be an outsider...
