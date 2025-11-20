The favorites to succeed Mahrer at the OeNB

Chancellor wants to award office this year

While an interim successor has been found in the form of Martha Schultz, the bank's supervisory board wants to present a permanent successor straight away. Chancellor Christian Stocker, who is still officially keeping a low profile, has the right to propose a candidate. In any case, it should be an economic and financial expert, according to the Chancellery. The successor is to be presented at the Council of Ministers in December. The principle of unanimity applies there, which is why the SPÖ and NEOS would also have to agree.