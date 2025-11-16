Full public transport, crowds
Thousands are already storming the Christmas markets
It's not even the first Advent yet - and the crowds are already storming Vienna's Christmas markets. Flanked by the imperial backdrop of Schönbrunn Palace, thousands of visitors immersed themselves in the glittering world of Christmas on Sunday evening ... and didn't let the overcrowded subways and parking lots spoil their mood.
Since November 6, it has already been festive outside Schönbrunn Palace. Far too early, according to critics. But the crowds of visitors prove the organizers right. On Sunday afternoon, there was already a traffic jam around the palace and parking spaces were full to capacity. The subway was also completely overcrowded, according to a brief "Krone" inspection. Young and old were on their feet, children's eyes were shining.
This year, the federal capital has a total of 14 official Christmas markets with 911 stalls.
More than 90 stalls
The heart of the Christmas market at Schönbrunn Palace is formed by more than 90 huts with traditional arts and crafts and a diverse culinary offering with many regional specialties. Those who were hungry needed a little patience on Sunday: long queues formed in front of the food stalls. Baumkuchen and other desserts were particularly popular.
Ice skating and chocolate adventure world
The highlights include a specially constructed Ferris wheel, a children's railroad, an ice rink, a nostalgic carousel and a glittering Lindt chocolate adventure world. Young visitors can really let off steam in the large straw maze. Visitors can enjoy this fairytale atmosphere until January 6. Incidentally, cashless payment is also possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.