“If you are for war in Ukraine, go there”

In his speech at the Poprad district office, Fico had said that the EU would provide 140 million euros for the continuation of the war in Ukraine. There was some commotion and murmuring in the hall, whereupon the Prime Minister said: "If you are such heroes in your black T-shirts and are so much in favor of this war, then go there." About 30 students stood up and walked out of the room. Some of them held up the Ukrainian flag (see video below).