Fico to pupils:
“If you are for war in Ukraine, go there”
It began with anti-government chalk messages on sidewalks deploring Slovakian head of government Robert Fico's closeness to Russia. Now the protest, in which more and more pupils and students are apparently taking part, has reached the next stage. During a speech by the left-wing nationalist prime minister, numerous students suddenly left the hall, rattling their keys - alluding to protests against the communist regime in 1989.
In his speech at the Poprad district office, Fico had said that the EU would provide 140 million euros for the continuation of the war in Ukraine. There was some commotion and murmuring in the hall, whereupon the Prime Minister said: "If you are such heroes in your black T-shirts and are so much in favor of this war, then go there." About 30 students stood up and walked out of the room. Some of them held up the Ukrainian flag (see video below).
Student complains: "Fico was aggressive and arrogant"
Fico had wanted to talk to the future young voters about foreign policy. "Robert Fico was aggressive and arrogant. He was arrogant towards us," 19-year-old Sarah W. told the broadcaster TA3, as reported by the Czech news agency ČTK. "Fico behaved like a dictator. The students showed him that they are not afraid of him," the strongest opposition party, Progressive Slovakia, wrote in a statement.
Fico himself shared the video of the incident in online media. The Prime Minister wrote on Facebook in capital letters: "When they had the chance to discuss, they left". The 61-year-old added: "But others came who were ready to discuss and respect other opinions, because without them there is no free discussion and without free discussion there is no democracy."
Pupils questioned by police after chalk message
The meeting with Fico was originally scheduled to take place last week in a grammar school in Poprad, but was postponed. Fico justified his refusal with work commitments. Previously, chalk messages critical of the government had been discovered on the sidewalk in Poprad. A 19-year-old named Michal was investigated and reported to the authorities by the school principal; he had written slogans against Fico, including a defamatory message ("How does Putin's f*** taste?"). The police detained him for questioning but released him.
A government official compared Michal to the assassin who shot Fico with several bullets in 2024. Since the first chalk message, numerous others have followed. Things are boiling in Slovakia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
