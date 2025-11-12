Turbulence at Voestalpine: 340 jobs affected

A social plan is currently being worked out with the works council - employees may be able to move to other locations. Up to now, 9,300 people have been employed in Styria; the notifications to the AMS will be made in November. "The Böhler Bleche site in Mürzzuschlag will be retained, but it will be reorganized," he explains. A quarter of the jobs will have to be cut and the portfolio will be reduced to "special products". "Operations at the Kindberg site will be reduced from three to two shifts from January."