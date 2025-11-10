After the salary turmoil in the WKO: Mahrer speaks now

Wage increase well above inflation

Following fierce criticism of comparatively generous salary adjustments of 4.2 percent (above inflation) in the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Mahrer initially spoke of a reduction in the planned increase for employees - however, he later qualified his statements. There was initially talk of a halving to 2.1 percent, but in fact there will only be no increase at all in the first half of the year and a 4.2 percent increase in the second half. This means that the initial value for the following year is significantly higher than it would have been at 2.1% for the whole of 2026.