After the salary turmoil in the WKO: Mahrer speaks now
A crisis meeting was held on Sunday following the turmoil surrounding the hefty pay rises in the Chamber of Commerce. The 52-year-old President Harald Mahrer, who is under severe internal pressure, is currently holding a press conference to report on the results of the summit (see livestream above). There is already a personnel consequence ...
"I understand that the discussions have aroused great emotions. I hear and feel the criticism - and I take it very seriously. We cultivate a culture of error," emphasized Mahrer in his opening statement. The summit with the presidents of the Chamber of Commerce and the nine provincial chambers on Sunday had been very constructive. He had asked the question of trust and everyone had expressed their confidence in him. "The answers were clear and positive."
Mahrer gives up his post at the National Bank
He then made people sit up and take notice with his first personal consequence: "I have decided to give up my position at the National Bank!" There will be a clean handover. "It was a great honor and pleasure for me. But I would also like to say that some people who thought I would be quieter now will be disappointed. I will continue to be loud."
But I would also like to say that some people who thought that I would be quieter now will be disappointed. I will continue to be loud.
Harald Mahrer
What consequences will there be in the WKO? Mahrer: "We have identified three areas of action. We will invite employee representatives to review the systematic adjustment of salaries. It's about perception and trust."
"I hope that we can get back to the important matters in future. I have always fought for a strong economy. However, I will not allow those who have railed against the Austrian system in recent years to be the beneficiaries of the discussions.
The pressure on Mahrer was probably great at times on Sunday. A successor was already being sought, according to well-informed sources in the early afternoon. There was repeated talk of Upper Austria President Hummer. Mahrer himself always categorically ruled out a resignation.
Wage increase well above inflation
Following fierce criticism of comparatively generous salary adjustments of 4.2 percent (above inflation) in the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Mahrer initially spoke of a reduction in the planned increase for employees - however, he later qualified his statements. There was initially talk of a halving to 2.1 percent, but in fact there will only be no increase at all in the first half of the year and a 4.2 percent increase in the second half. This means that the initial value for the following year is significantly higher than it would have been at 2.1% for the whole of 2026.
The salaries of the chamber bosses
All amounts are gross and are paid monthly, 12 times a year. The increase relates to 2024.
Austrian Federal Economic Chamber
President: 15,158.60 euros (+21 percent)
Vice President (elected): 7,579.30 euros (+27 percent)
Vienna Chamber of Commerce
President: 14,075.82 euros (+21%)
Vice President (elected): 7037.91 euros (+62 percent)
Burgenland Chamber of Commerce
President: 10,827.55 euros (+55 percent)
Vice President: 3789.65 euros (+63 percent)
Lower Austria Chamber of Commerce
President: 14,075.82 euros (+51 percent)
Vice President: 7037.91 euros (+102 percent)
Styrian Chamber of Commerce
President: 10,827.55 euros (+55 percent)
Vice President: 4926.54 euros (+41 percent)
Carinthian Chamber of Commerce
President: 6976.50 euros (+0 percent)
Vice President: 2325.40 euros (+0 percent)
Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce
President: 9853.07 euros (+41 percent)
Vice President: 4926.54 euros (+41 percent)
Salzburg Chamber of Commerce
President: 10,394.99 euros (+49 percent)
Vice President: 3464.06 euros (+49 percent)
Tyrol Chamber of Commerce
President: 10,394.40 euros (+49 percent)
Vice President: 3,464.80 euros (+62 percent)
Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce
President: 6976.50 euros (+15 percent)
Vice President: 2325.40 euros (+15 percent)
In the end, however, the sometimes massive salary increases for provincial chamber presidents also came in for criticism. For example, Thaler's compensation was raised from 6400 to 10,000 euros, an increase of more than 60 percent. However, according to Mahrer, there will be no increase in pay for top chamber presidents in the coming year.
Mahrer rules out lowering the chamber levy
The current outrage is mainly due to the fact that the Chamber of Commerce often demands wage restraint in collective bargaining negotiations. For example, the metalworkers' agreement, which serves as a benchmark for other sectors, was significantly below inflation. Although Mahrer admitted mistakes in the past few days and showed understanding for the criticism, he still wants to stick to the planned salary adjustment. On the other hand, he ruled out a reduction in the chamber levy, as demanded by several parties in view of the difficult economic situation.
Bottom line: 28,500 euros gross
Mahrer's salary also caused discussion about its appropriateness. Mahrer is President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, President of the Austrian Economic Association and President of the General Council of the National Bank. "The bottom line is 28,500 euros gross. Twelve times a year. Yes, that's a lot of money," says Mahrer. "But that's also a lot of responsibility and personal liability." The Court of Audit has announced that it intends to audit these multiple payments in the coming year.
