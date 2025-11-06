Habsburg treasure turns up after 100 years

Turning the jewelry into money was out of the question for Zita, as it was an essential part of her family history. Which is why the widow - against the backdrop of her family's experience of persecution and flight - instructed her heirs for security reasons not to inform the public about the existence of the items until at least 100 years after the death of Emperor Karl I in 1922. And so Karl Habsburg, grandson of the last emperor and currently head of the Habsburg-Lorraine family, was only informed of the existence of the valuable treasure last year by his cousins, who had been entrusted with Zita's top-secret mission for generations.