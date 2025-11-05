WKÖ salary increase halved: Mahrer pulls the emergency brake

Chamber wants to be a "driver of reform"

"We needed to put our foot down, as the previous formula was correct but did not take into account the current challenges facing the country as a whole," emphasized Mahrer. "Special times require special measures from all of us - especially in view of the fact that pensioners and the public sector are also making their contribution. Major reforms are now more necessary than ever and the location needs positive signals." The Chamber wants to be a driver of reform, says the WKÖ boss.