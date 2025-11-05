After boycott call
WKÖ salary increase halved: Mahrer pulls the emergency brake
WKÖ boss Harald Mahrer takes action before the debate about the planned salary increase in the chamber escalates completely. He enforces that the salary increase of 4.2 percent, which is calculated using a fixed formula, is halved. "What would be mathematically correct does not always have to be the right signal," the head of the chamber announced to the "Krone" newspaper.
All nine chambers of commerce are intervening in the standardized salary adjustment process. Instead of the automated increase of 4.2 percent, there will be a significantly lower adjustment of 2.1 percent, which is below the current inflation rate, emphasizes Mahrer. "What would be mathematically correct may not always be the right signal. That is why I have decided to put my foot down and intervene in the ongoing process. The result is a common path throughout Austria."
Call for a boycott from the industry
The rumored increase of 4.2 percent had caused a huge stir in the past few days and not least infuriated the Federation of Austrian Industries. Industrialist Stephan Zöchling threatened to stop paying the chamber's levy and called on like-minded people to boycott.
The Chamber of Commerce emphasizes that its salary adjustments are automatic. These are always increased one year after the collective agreement negotiations.
This delay of one year is actually intended to prevent exactly what has now happened: the Chamber should not influence collective bargaining negotiations with its adjustment. According to the previous calculation method agreed by all parliamentary groups in 2024, the salary increase of 4.2 percent would have been mathematically justified, as it was based on the previous year's high agreements. The media discussion to date has focused on the adjustment factor.
Chamber wants to be a "driver of reform"
"We needed to put our foot down, as the previous formula was correct but did not take into account the current challenges facing the country as a whole," emphasized Mahrer. "Special times require special measures from all of us - especially in view of the fact that pensioners and the public sector are also making their contribution. Major reforms are now more necessary than ever and the location needs positive signals." The Chamber wants to be a driver of reform, says the WKÖ boss.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.