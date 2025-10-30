Creepy package
Stolen skull arrives in the post after 60 years
Around six decades ago, a German tourist stole a skull from the catacombs of St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna - and now, practically on his deathbed, he was gripped by belated remorse.
"There was suddenly a large, tied-up package on my desk with no specific sender," explains Franz Zehetner, the architect of St. Stephen's Cathedral. With a mixture of excitement and curiosity, he opened the mysterious package - and suddenly found a skull in his hand!
Together with an explanatory accompanying letter from an elderly gentleman from northern Germany. "I once stole the skeletonized head as a young tourist on a guided tour of the catacombs. Now - at the end of my life - I want to come to terms with myself," the repentant sinner wrote in the letter. "I was touched and moved at the same time," admits Zehetner.
Respect for the repentant thief
Naturally, it is no longer possible to determine who the dead man was. Experts were also unable to match the mortal remains to the other bones. This is because most of the bones in the depths of the cathedral are secondary burials from the historic cemetery, which was located on Stephansplatz until the 18th century. Zehetner pays tribute: "The thief has not only made amends for his youthful exuberance, but has done a work of respect for the dead." The abducted skull has now been laid to rest in a truly dignified manner.
Secret underworld
"And yet the head of the unknown man is just one of thousands who once walked the earth and now slumber towards eternity," explains cathedral architect Wolfgang Zehetner, the architect's brother, during the guided tour for the "Krone" through this mysterious underworld in the heart of the capital. Among the many deceased is an Avar war chief - admittedly from around 800 AD - buried in a stone sarcophagus. The hearts of the Habsburgs can also be found here. "Everyone is equal in death," says the cathedral architect.
