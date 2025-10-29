Enough with the blah blah blah: you must act now!

Overcoming borders.

For a long time, there have been discussions, particularly in the east, about the care of guest patients from the surrounding areas of Vienna in the federal capital. Solutions are on the table. It's all about money again. Vienna was recently left sitting on more than 600 million euros in just one year because the amount negotiated in the financial equalization scheme was insufficient. Thinking in terms of national borders must be overcome and funding from a single source must be guaranteed. Services must be paid for where they are best, most efficient and most cost-effective.