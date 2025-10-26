Patient turned away: Grief and bewilderment

Had to watch the woman die

The doctors treating the woman wanted to have her taken to a specialist clinic by helicopter immediately, but due to the high workload, there were refusals from everywhere: from Kepler University Hospital, the most important hospital in Upper Austria, as well as from Salzburg, Passau, Wels and St. Pölten. "There was nothing we could do and we had to watch the woman die," says a hospital employee.