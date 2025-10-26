Death in the emergency room
Patient turned away: Grief and bewilderment
Anger and indignation are huge: after the "Krone" newspaper revealed that there was no room in a specialist clinic for a dying woman from Upper Austria (55), it is clear that the healthcare system is at its absolute limit. Politicians are overflowing with expressions of sympathy and demands, and the "Krone" provides an update here.
The background to the case revealed by the "Krone" is well known: A woman from the district of Rohrbach in Upper Austria (55) suddenly developed severe chest pains on the evening of October 14. She sought help herself in the emergency room of the hospital in the district capital, but hours later she was dead.
The hospital operator, Oberösterreichische Gesundheitsholding, confirmed the "Krone" investigation: the mother of a daughter and a son was diagnosed with a so-called Stanford A dissection at 9.10 pm. This is a highly acute, life-threatening condition.
Had to watch the woman die
The doctors treating the woman wanted to have her taken to a specialist clinic by helicopter immediately, but due to the high workload, there were refusals from everywhere: from Kepler University Hospital, the most important hospital in Upper Austria, as well as from Salzburg, Passau, Wels and St. Pölten. "There was nothing we could do and we had to watch the woman die," says a hospital employee.
The spokesperson for the Upper Austrian Healthcare Holding (OÖG) claims that a helicopter flight was no longer possible at this point. In fact, the ÖAMTC's Christophorus fleet has several aircraft and bases to fly seriously injured patients from one hospital to another, even at night. A helicopter stationed in the federal state itself does not have to be used here.
Upper Austria's Health Minister and Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander (ÖVP) has been aware of the incident since Friday and finally spoke out on Sunday afternoon. In a statement obtained by "Krone", she said: "The death of this woman is a human tragedy and my sympathies go out to the family and relatives. It is completely incomprehensible to me that it was not possible to provide rapid assistance either within the province or across provincial borders."
It is completely incomprehensible to me that it was not possible to provide rapid assistance either within the province or across provincial borders.
LH-Vize Christine Haberlander, ÖVP
Responsible provincial councillor orders review
He continued: "I have instructed Dr. Harnoncourt (the Board of Directors of Gesundheitsholding, please note) and Gesundheitsholding to clarify what happened. It is important to me that a comprehensive analysis of the processes is carried out. All organizations involved have a responsibility to learn from this case and review how improvements in patient care can be achieved."
If we don't act quickly, we are heading for total system failure.
SPÖ-Gesundheitssprecher Peter Binder
Bild: MecGreenie Production OG
"We are heading for total system failure"
Peter Binder, Third President of the Upper Austrian Parliament and SPÖ health spokesperson, reacted "shocked" on Sunday. It is "hard to believe that something like this is even possible in our hospital landscape". Complete clarification was "the top priority of the hour". There is growing evidence "that we are heading for total system failure if we don't act quickly!", said Binder.
The liberal health councillor Michael Raml (FPÖ) from Linz believes that the incident shows that the Upper Austrian hospital system has reached its limits - in terms of organization, personnel and structure: "This tragedy must be a wake-up call. We need to relieve the burden on hospitals, pool expertise and finally make use of digitalization."
