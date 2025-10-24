New transfer rules unsettle customers

Banking spokesperson sees only "minimal teething problems"

Franz Rudorfer, Managing Director of the Federal Banking and Insurance Division of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, spoke on Ö1 of "minimal teething problems". They are "constantly working on it and making adjustments". Raiffeisen Niederösterreich-Wien has also received few inquiries from private customers - "only a few isolated cases". Only in the case of corporate customers, who need a special communication standard to use the real-time transfer, could there be restrictions for recipients whose credit institutions do not yet use it.

The Financial Market Authority made similar comments. No "significant difficulties" have been observed. So far, no complaints have been received, which the supervisory authority interprets as meaning "that any problems between the bank and customers have been resolved amicably".