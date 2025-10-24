Many trees toppled
151 operations, no power: storm raged in Carinthia
After a stormy night, almost the whole of Carinthia was affected by storm damage and power cuts: 1200 households are still without power, in the district of Wolfsberg a train connection had to be interrupted on Friday morning due to a fallen tree.
Apart from the district of Hermagor, it was a turbulent night for the Carinthian fire departments in the other districts - and there is still no calm. "Since 6 p.m. on Thursday, the local fire brigades have had 151 call-outs," says Hans-Jörg Rossbacher from the provincial alarm and warning center. In total, more than 80 fire departments were deployed.
Fallen trees as the cause
Around 60 percent of the deployments were caused by fallen trees: "Several trees fell onto roads or power lines, and in some cases there was also minor flooding."
Tree blocked tracks
Even a train connection had to be interrupted because a tree was blocking the tracks: the Bad St. Leonhard volunteer fire department had to be called out in the early hours of the morning to clear the way.
"A tree blocked the train connection between Bad St. Leonhard and Wolfsberg and prevented a locomotive from continuing its journey," read the report. "The tree was removed by the fire department and the track area cleared. The Bad St. Leonhard fire department was able to return after around two hours."
1200 households still without power
On Friday morning, 1200 households in Central and Lower Carinthia were still without power. On Thursday evening, there were still around 8,000: "Apart from the district of Hermagor and a few small areas in the district of Spittal, the whole of Carinthia was affected," said Robert Schmaranz from Kärnten Netz GmbH. The districts of Villach-Land, Klagenfurt-Land, Feldkirchen, St. Veit, Völkermarkt and Wolfsberg were hit particularly hard.
Residents of those households that are still without electricity need to be patient: Because there are many isolated damaged areas, it could still take some time before the power supply is restored across the board. Schmaranz: "We can't promise that the supply will be restored everywhere on Friday."
In the district of Völkermarkt, several municipalities were hit hard: "The fire departments are making every effort to clear traffic areas as quickly as possible," emphasizes district fire brigade commander Patrick Skubel: "The main focus of operations is in the municipalities of Völkermarkt, St. Kanzian am Klopeiner See, Neuhaus, Diex, Feistritz ob Bleiburg and Griffen."
Snow on the mountains
While it stormed and rained heavily in the valleys, Mother Hulda dropped by high above. The meadows and forests in the Bodental valley in southern Carinthia at around 1000 meters above sea level are slightly covered in snow, while the Katschberg on the border with Salzburg is covered in a real blanket of snow: at Gasthof Bacher at 1720 meters above sea level, there was almost 13 centimetres of fresh snow overnight.
A full 15 centimetres of snow fell at the Wilderer-Alm, also on Katschberg. "However, the Katschbergstraße B99 is clear and easy to drive on and snow chains are not yet compulsory - the sun is already shining again," they say. Several businesses and hotels, including the Pritzhütte, are still open until November 2nd and will then be closed until the start of the winter season.
That's good news for the ski season: It has also snowed on the summit of the Gerlitzen (1911 meters above sea level). Incidentally, the Panoramakanzelbahn and the Gerlitzen Gipfelbahn are in daily operation during the fall vacations.
