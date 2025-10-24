151 operations, no power: storm raged in Carinthia

Snow on the mountains

While it stormed and rained heavily in the valleys, Mother Hulda dropped by high above. The meadows and forests in the Bodental valley in southern Carinthia at around 1000 meters above sea level are slightly covered in snow, while the Katschberg on the border with Salzburg is covered in a real blanket of snow: at Gasthof Bacher at 1720 meters above sea level, there was almost 13 centimetres of fresh snow overnight.