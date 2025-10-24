“Warnings were ignored”: 19-year-old dead

"It would have turned out differently in Graz"

"If this had happened in Graz or another metropolitan area, the patient would probably still be alive", according to local reports. Otto Marl, head of the Liezen Red Cross district station, confirms the incident: "I am not a doctor and cannot judge whether faster care would have saved the man's life. But the fact is that the rescue chain took too long. We have been warning for years that cases like this can happen, but unfortunately we have been and continue to be ignored."