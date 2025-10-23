Allegations of abuse against SOS Children’s Villages founder

Gmeiner as a "pioneer of humanity"

Born in Vorarlberg on June 23, 1919, Gmeiner was previously regarded as a "pioneer of humanity". In 1949, at the age of just 30, Gmeiner founded the Societas Socialis (SOS) association, which was later renamed SOS Children's Villages. By his own account, he wanted to create "supervised facilities with an environment that was as close as possible to that of a real family". In the same year, the foundation stone was laid for the first family home in Imst. On December 24, 1950, the first five orphans moved in with their SOS mother.