Hermann Gmeiner
Allegations of abuse against SOS Children’s Villages founder
Allegations of abuse are now also being made against SOS Children's Villages founder Hermann Gmeiner, who died in 1986. As the SOS Children's Villages organization announced, Hermann is suspected of having carried out "sexual violence and abuse" on at least eight underage boys.
The name apparently says it all at SOS Children's Villages. The organization stated that there are eight documented cases concerning Gmeiner in the victim protection proceedings - further victims cannot be ruled out. Assaults on girls are not yet known.
The reports originate from victim protection proceedings conducted by the organization between 2013 and 2023. The assaults themselves are said to have taken place at four locations in Austria between the 1950s and 1980s. "The victims have given a plausible account of what happened as part of the victim protection proceedings; the decisions on compensation are based on a plausibility check, it is not a forensic investigation," said SOS Children's Villages Managing Director Annemarie Schlack. Further victims of Gmeiner, who was considered a great friend of children, cannot be ruled out.
All eight victims were compensated with up to 25,000 euros, and therapy sessions were also paid for. Gmeiner was considered legally blameless throughout his life. The victim protection proceedings are also not a legal instrument, but "an instrument of recognition and support".
Gmeiner as a "pioneer of humanity"
Born in Vorarlberg on June 23, 1919, Gmeiner was previously regarded as a "pioneer of humanity". In 1949, at the age of just 30, Gmeiner founded the Societas Socialis (SOS) association, which was later renamed SOS Children's Villages. By his own account, he wanted to create "supervised facilities with an environment that was as close as possible to that of a real family". In the same year, the foundation stone was laid for the first family home in Imst. On December 24, 1950, the first five orphans moved in with their SOS mother.
In the 1960s, the SOS Children's Village idea also spread outside Europe to Asia and Latin America. The first SOS Children's Village in this region was set up in Quito, Ecuador, in 1964. The first Children's Village in Africa followed in 1971. Today, SOS Children's Villages is represented in around 135 countries.
Accusations against the organization abroad
Internationally, allegations of abuse against the organization have repeatedly surfaced, particularly in Asia and Africa. In 2021, SOS Children's Villages Austria made public for the first time the suspicion of sexual abuse of children and young people in its care by an Austrian who has since died.
The founder was showered with public honors. According to the SOS Children's Villages website, he received 146 awards and cultivated friendships with international celebrities such as the Dalai Lama and Mother Teresa. In Austria, numerous schools, streets and parks (such as one in Vienna's Innere Stadt district) have been named after Gmeiner. There is also a Hermann Gmeiner memorial in the district. In 1994, the Austrian Post dedicated a special stamp to him.
Gmeiner died unmarried of cancer on April 26, 1986 at the age of 67. The organization asks anyone affected to contact the reporting office at opferschutz@sos-kinderdorf.at.
