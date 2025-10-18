“Then our way of life is in serious danger!”

"... Europe must make a contribution to this"

This has consequences: We Europeans can no longer rely on others and must ensure our own protection and credibly strengthen our own defense capabilities and deterrence. Europe must guarantee its own security, also to avoid being seen by others as weak and controllable. And "Europe" here is deliberately not limited to the EU member states; the UK and Norway also have key roles to play. As Europe, we must and will make a greater contribution to this goal.