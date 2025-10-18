Appeal from the presidents
“Then our way of life is in serious danger!”
Ahead of the state visit of the German Federal President on Tuesday, Alexander Van der Bellen and his counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier issue a joint statement in the "Krone" newspaper. Read the two presidents' urgent appeal to Europeans here.
It borders on a miracle. After two devastating world wars, millions of deaths and unprecedented destruction, peace and stability have prevailed between the countries involved in the European project for seven decades.
While the initial aim was to ensure each other's economic survival by jointly managing reconstruction, convinced Europeans soon had a greater vision: from the European Coal and Steel Community to the European Economic Community to the European Union.
"What a mistake!"
European unification brought growth and prosperity, freedom, democracy and the rule of law for around 450 million people. This idea, this dream of a united Europe, continues to exert a great attraction. For many people from abroad, the European Union is a place of longing for precisely this reason. It is unique in the history of mankind. A community that has learned from the mistakes of the past and created something new from them.
We Europeans have become accustomed to this miracle. Perhaps too much so. Many take this miracle for granted, for granted, for irreversible. What a mistake! Just looking back, as proud as it makes us, is not enough to look forward.
Today, Europe is experiencing a double epochal break: on February 24, 2022, aggressive war returned to the European continent with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An attack that also targets the European peace order. And at the same time, we are experiencing that our certainties about the viability of the transatlantic security architecture have become fragile.
"... Europe must make a contribution to this"
This has consequences: We Europeans can no longer rely on others and must ensure our own protection and credibly strengthen our own defense capabilities and deterrence. Europe must guarantee its own security, also to avoid being seen by others as weak and controllable. And "Europe" here is deliberately not limited to the EU member states; the UK and Norway also have key roles to play. As Europe, we must and will make a greater contribution to this goal.
In times of tight budgets, this feat will not be so easy to accomplish, but we must and will achieve it. It can succeed if Europe stands together and joins forces. Security begins at home. Let us make it clear to the citizens of Europe why these decisions have to be made!
Security also requires a bolder, proactive foreign policy based on European values and interests, but oriented towards global realities and involving close non-European value partners. Today more than ever.
If we stand idly by or simply look back, the fire of the European idea is in danger of being extinguished in the storm.
Wie sich Krisen meistern lassen
"... then Europe must also change"
If the world situation changes, then Europe must change too. In the geopolitical turning point we are experiencing, Europe must reinvent itself. We need new confidence, new courage and a firm determination to preserve the achievements of the European project for future generations. Perhaps comparable to the efforts of the first Europeans.
Let us look at our own European capabilities with self-respect and optimism. We are not only a great area of freedom and peace, but also a powerful economic area; we are a market of over 450 million people. And as such, we have negotiating power and influence that we can use.
For this to succeed, however, we must strengthen Europe's internal constitution.
With self-confident and proud Europeans, in a Europe in which their children have a good future and can live in freedom, security and prosperity.
With an effective European Union that can move forward together.
Über die Verhandlungsmacht der EU
"... then our way of life is in danger"
Every bombardment of Ukrainian cities by Russian missiles, every provocation by drones or cyber attacks tests our European cohesion. If we do not make it clear that we will not allow ourselves to be divided, that we stand together in solidarity, our way of life is in serious danger. For each individual member state, it is a moment of decision - for or against Europe.
Anyone who wants to share in the benefits of this - strengthened - European Union in the future cannot at the same time question the fundamental principles on which the EU is founded on a daily basis. Basic principles such as that of liberal democracy: anyone who feels closer to autocracies is destroying the EU from within. We need a European Union that can concentrate on the essentials.
If we stand idly by or simply look back, the fire of the European idea is in danger of being extinguished in a storm. We Europeans have shown often enough that we can overcome crises if we act as one. We can and will - we are both convinced of this - master the challenges of our time in order to rekindle this fire and pass it on to the next generation.
Dear Europeans! Let us all continue to work together on the miracle of Europe. For the benefit of us all and for peace and freedom on our beautiful continent.
Kommentare
