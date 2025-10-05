Expert: “You just have to look around Europe”

In order to compensate for the loss of revenue through a reduction in VAT, exemptions should be removed and the higher VAT rate of 20 percent should be raised moderately. Specifically, the economist suggests going to five percent for food or for goods that are now reduced and adding one and a half percentage points to the standard rate. There would be a risk of taking in 100 to 200 million too much or too little in VAT, "but I think that's the only thing that speaks against it". Germany has had good experience with a VAT reduction during the coronavirus pandemic.