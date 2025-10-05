Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A remedy for inflation?

Expert: “You just have to look around Europe”

Nachrichten
05.10.2025 17:34
Food is taxed comparatively heavily in Austria.
Food is taxed comparatively heavily in Austria.(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)

According to some experts, high food prices could be reduced relatively easily by lowering VAT. This is relatively high in this country at ten percent. There are repeated calls for a change from politicians and economic researchers, most recently from the head of the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO), Gabriel Felbermayr.

0 Kommentare

"We have a high VAT rate in Austria. A reform of the system could make everyday shopping easier," said the economist on ORF's "Pressestunde" program."You only have to look around Europe to see that countries that have lower VAT rates on food also have lower food prices. It's almost a truism."

Felbermayr advises a tax reduction.
Felbermayr advises a tax reduction.(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Catch: reduction would have to be passed on to customers
Felbermayr recommends that Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker sits down at a table with the four major retail chains and negotiates "an oath of allegiance" so that the VAT reduction is passed on to customers as a price reduction.

The problem with a tax reduction is, of course, the loss of up to one billion euros in tax revenue. Here, Felbermayr advocates a reform of the system.

Zitat Icon

You only have to look around Europe to see that countries with lower VAT rates on food also have lower food prices. It's almost a truism.

WIFO-Chef Felbermayr

In order to compensate for the loss of revenue through a reduction in VAT, exemptions should be removed and the higher VAT rate of 20 percent should be raised moderately. Specifically, the economist suggests going to five percent for food or for goods that are now reduced and adding one and a half percentage points to the standard rate. There would be a risk of taking in 100 to 200 million too much or too little in VAT, "but I think that's the only thing that speaks against it". Germany has had good experience with a VAT reduction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) has so far ruled out a reduction in VAT on food. However, the ÖVP, of all parties, which has always rejected the SPÖ's demand for a VAT reduction, recently made a corresponding proposal. A reduction would be "a great lever" to curb prices, said Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, ÖVP State Secretary in Marterbauer's Ministry of Finance, recently. "You won't be able to reduce VAT on a grand scale, but perhaps you can turn a screw here and there."

2025 is a "year of stagnation"
Commenting on the new economic forecast, which WIFO will present on Tuesday together with the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS), Felbermayr said that nothing has changed in terms of the basic expectation. After two years of recession, 2025 will be a "year of stagnation" and a slight economic recovery is not expected until next year, with gross domestic product (GDP) currently growing less strongly than in the past.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petja Mladenova
Petja Mladenova
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf