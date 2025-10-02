Bang: SPÖ expels Dornauer from the party

At exactly 2.09 pm on Thursday, the SPÖ provincial parliamentary club sent out the explosive email announcing the expulsion of its former chairman Georg Dornauer - because he had violated the rules they had negotiated themselves.

"We may regret such a development in human terms, but there is no alternative if we are to continue our joint work for Tyrol," emphasized Elisabeth Fleischanderl, head of the Tyrolean SPÖ parliamentary group. Dornauer himself, who is currently "only" a simple member of the provincial parliament, expressed his "surprise" at this.