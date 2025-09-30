Marcel and Lucy said “I do” at home in the living room!

Sölden chance is intact

Hirscher's focus has of course long since returned to the approaching Olympic winter. It remains to be seen whether he will be at the start of the season in Sölden at the end of October. But the chances are not bad at all! After the first free turns, Marcel has already returned to training with poles. "Marcel is more than on schedule," is the good news from Hirscher's entourage. On December 2, 2024, Hirscher tore his cruciate ligament during training on the Reiteralm, and a comeback seemed a long way off at the time. But surprising turns of events have become a tradition for him.