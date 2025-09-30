Secret revealed
Marcel and Lucy said “I do” at home in the living room!
The secret is out: Marcel Hirscher has quietly and secretly married his girlfriend Lucy! Previously, a ring on his hand had already caused a stir and been the subject of conversation.
He's a cool guy, that Marcel Hirscher. Despite all the prophecies of doom, Austria's exceptional skier is daring to make comeback number two after his cruciate ligament rupture. And now the Salzburg native has said "I do" to his "new" love Lucy - at home in his living room! In the closest family circle.
The ceremony took place a few weeks ago. Marcel and Lucy wanted to get married before the hustle and bustle of training and the World Cup kicked off. The eight-time overall World Cup winner, double Olympic champion and seven-time world champion never shares private news like this on his social channels. "Who's supposed to be interested in that?" Marcel always says.
However, his most recent post from everyday training has caused a stir among many fans in recent days. You can see a silver ring on Hirscher's finger - there was immediate speculation about a possible engagement for the 36-year-old. The "Krone" asked and got the yes to the yes-word.
Hirscher's relationship with his childhood sweetheart Laura broke up in 2021.
Sölden chance is intact
Hirscher's focus has of course long since returned to the approaching Olympic winter. It remains to be seen whether he will be at the start of the season in Sölden at the end of October. But the chances are not bad at all! After the first free turns, Marcel has already returned to training with poles. "Marcel is more than on schedule," is the good news from Hirscher's entourage. On December 2, 2024, Hirscher tore his cruciate ligament during training on the Reiteralm, and a comeback seemed a long way off at the time. But surprising turns of events have become a tradition for him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.