Vienna’s most famous café closes its doors

Little sister of district heating to cool down

City Councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ), Wien Energie boss Michael Strebl, Verkehrsbüro CEO Martin Winkler and Managing Director Kay Fröhlich presented the plans on Monday. The district cooling network is being expanded by the city and is currently still regarded as the little sister of district heating. Compared to conventional air conditioning systems, district cooling saves around 50 percent of CO2 emissions. The ring closure has been complete since last year. An almost five-kilometer district cooling ring surrounds the 1st district. However, there is also necessary renovation work to be done.