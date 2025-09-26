Flood of reactions
“Many people called us and cried with us”
On Thursday, a DNA test brought final clarity about the switched babies - and triggered many tears, but also great relief. After the "Krone" revelation, the affected families were overwhelmed by a flood of reactions.
"You will always be our number one." On the same day that the two families in Styria received the clear results of their DNA tests, Monika and Herbert sent this message to their daughter Jessica before going to bed. That was on Thursday.
"Above all, I feel so sorry for my parents," says Jessica B. to the Krone on Friday, the "day after". It is particularly difficult for her to come to terms with the fact that her baby - her everything - was switched after birth and is therefore not her biological daughter.
Forgetting some things in the hectic rush
"After the Krone article, lots of people called us and cried with us," says Jessica. Although we immediately informed those closest to us, we forgot some of them in our own excitement.
Of course, we still had some residual hope that the genetic test wouldn't work after all, that we were wrong.
Jessica B.
The big difference to "the others": Jessica's family only found out recently and therefore barely had time to come to terms with the unbelievable. "Of course, until the end we still had some kind of residual hope that the genetic test wouldn't work after all, that we were wrong," says Jessica. "But that's over now. Now we have to face the facts."
A head start of 14 years
Change of scene to the Grünwald family. They found out back in 2012 - by chance when donating blood - that their daughter Doris could not be their biological child. The fact that they have a considerable head start in processing this is now clearly noticeable: "I'm doing very well today," says mother Evelin when asked by Krone. "For us, the result definitely means a happy ending. The uncertainty is finally over."
Daughter Doris is not quite so "tidy": the phone was constantly ringing on Friday, "everyone around us knew that we had been looking for our partner for a long time". Nevertheless, she could hardly sleep again last night. "The negative comments on social media are also distressing. Why are people doing this?"
The two daughters agree on one thing in particular: "I'm very happy to have Doris in my life now. It feels like I've suddenly got a sister," says Jessica, who grew up as an only child. "I already have a brother, but the fact that Jessica is now part of my life is a great gift," says Doris, who is also delighted with the unexpected "addition to the family".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.