These are the most expensive electricity providers in Austria
Energie Steiermark and KELAG are reducing their electricity prices from October 1. The Styrians are reducing by almost 25 percent, the Carinthians by ten percent. Nevertheless, prices will remain well above the market level. Households can save up to 365 euros per year by switching to alternative suppliers.
"The announced price reductions may seem significant at first, but they are clearly put into perspective in a market comparison," explains durchblicker energy expert Stefan Spiegelhofer.
Even after the reduction, a four-person household in Villach pays around EUR 241 more with KELAG than with the cheapest provider. In Styria, the difference is up to 356 euros.
Those who remain with the provincial supplier are foregoing a noticeable reduction.
KELAG increased profits by 297 percent
The profit situation is also a source of criticism: according to the Momentum Institute, KELAG was able to increase profits by 297 percent compared to the pre-crisis years, while Energie Steiermark recorded a profit increase of 167 percent.
"25 percent for record profits is not much"
Price reductions must therefore be put into perspective: "In times of high inflation and rising living costs, ten or 25 percent price reductions are comparatively little. Especially when record profits are being made at the same time. This is currently causing resentment among many households," says Spiegelhofer.
- Switching providers is straightforward and offers immediate financial benefits. Comparison portals such as durchblicker.at allow you to find suitable offers with just a few clicks.
- All you need to do to switch providers is enter your personal details and the metering point number, which can be found on the contract or the last bill and guarantees that the connection is correctly assigned.
- The new provider takes care of the termination and the switch usually takes place within two weeks. It goes without saying that the power supply remains uninterrupted.
Spiegelhofer advises consumers to take advantage of the opportunity to switch providers. This puts suppliers under pressure, which in the long term strengthens price transparency and thus the position of all consumers.
