Christa Kummer presents the weather again

Many people expressed regret on Facebook about Kummer's departure from ORF. Her charisma and amiable nature would be missed, said one user. However, she was sure that she would continue to hear or read about the 61-year-old. Well-known personalities such as cabaret artist and actress Chris Lohner also wished Kummer all the best. "All the best, take care and much success for whatever you have planned," wrote Lohner.