But not on ORF
Christa Kummer presents the weather again
The well-known journalist Christa Kummer has presented the weather again - this time on Facebook instead of on ORF. "Full of verve", it's now time for fall. She explained what the astronomical start of autumn is all about and posted a photo of herself in the countryside.
The astronomical start of autumn was on Monday, September 22, at 8.19 pm. According to Kummer, this is "based on the position of the earth in relation to the sun". "It falls on the autumnal equinox, i.e. the moment when day and night are almost the same length worldwide." At this time, the sun crosses the celestial equator from north to south. The days become shorter and the nights longer.
Depending on the distance to the last leap year, the start of autumn can also be postponed to September 23. Incidentally, meteorological fall always begins on September 1. The idea is to compare periods of equal length, i.e. three-month seasons. This was established in the 19th century when weather records began.
Here you can see the post by Christa Kummer:
"Many adventures await"
As reported, geoscientist and theologian Christa Kummer has left ORF after around 30 years. On Friday, she presented her last weather program and thanked her entire team behind the camera and her audience. She said she was "grateful for a long journey and ready for a new chapter". "Let's go! Many adventures await," she finally posted on Facebook on Friday.
The meteorologist has not yet revealed where she is heading on her account. However, she made it clear that she is not retiring yet. Kummer has given and continues to give lectures outside of ORF, for example on climate change. Before working in TV, she worked as a teacher and climatologist, among other things.
Many people expressed regret on Facebook about Kummer's departure from ORF. Her charisma and amiable nature would be missed, said one user. However, she was sure that she would continue to hear or read about the 61-year-old. Well-known personalities such as cabaret artist and actress Chris Lohner also wished Kummer all the best. "All the best, take care and much success for whatever you have planned," wrote Lohner.
Her successor at ORF will be meteorologist Wera Gruber (48) from October 6.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
