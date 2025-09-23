Winter tire test: Eleven candidates are dangerous

All eleven tire models that only received a "not sufficient" rating had major problems, especially in the "driving safety" category, which is weighted most heavily in the test. "These tires are absolutely not recommended and represent a real safety risk. What was striking this time was that all of these eleven tire models came from the budget segment. However, for the sake of completeness, it should also be mentioned that two budget tires at least achieved a 'satisfactory' result - in other words, they had slight weaknesses but could still be an acceptable alternative for less experienced drivers," Kerbl sums up.