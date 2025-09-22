Serious misconduct
Energy supplier: tremors after dismissal from the Management Board
Board member Thomas Gasser has lost his job at both the regional energy supplier Tiwag and Innsbrucker Kommunalbetriebe (IKB). "The behavior he displayed was and is incompatible with a management function," reads the Tiwag statement. The background to this is disciplinary proceedings.
"The Tiwag Supervisory Board has removed Thomas Gasser from his position on the Executive Board prematurely and with immediate effect," the Tiwag statement reads. This was preceded by disciplinary proceedings in his function as a member of the IKB Executive Board.
"Special responsibility as a state-owned company"
"The behavior displayed was and is incompatible with a management function. As a state-owned company, we have a special responsibility and role model function here," emphasized Tiwag Supervisory Board Chairman Eduard Wallnöfer. In the meantime, the Management Board will be managed by the existing members and the vacant mandate will be advertised as planned.
Hectic in the press departments
Only one minute after Tiwag's announcement, IKB's announcement arrived. "The Supervisory Board of IKB considers it necessary to relieve the current member of the Board of Managing Directors, Thomas Gasser, of his duties with immediate effect and to dismiss him as a member of the Board of Managing Directors," it said. This was decided at the Supervisory Board meeting on September 18, 2025.
The move is justified by the fact that an "internal review of suspicious facts revealed serious breaches of duty and misconduct on the part of the Management Board member". "Due to the clear findings, it was our duty to take this step," emphasizes IKB Supervisory Board Chairman Markus Bachlechner. "For reasons of confidentiality, no further details will be disclosed."
