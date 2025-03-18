Chased away by woman
Automatically saved draft
"Robbery, give me the money!" A masked crook held up a petrol station in Linz's Franckviertel district at gunpoint on Tuesday night. But the employee rebuffed the robber, then took the opportunity to run outside and scream for help. The perpetrator then ran off without any loot.
The petrol station at Franckstraße 17 is popular with criminals and was also robbed in 2015 and 2022. A male perpetrator armed with a black pistol demanded that a petrol station employee hand over cash at 8.20 p.m. on Monday in Linz in the Franckviertel district while holding up the pistol and saying "Robbery, give me money!" in an Upper Austrian dialect.
The employee refused
The perpetrator held out the container of loot he had taken with him - a black bin bag. The employee (54) refused in a brusque tone. The perpetrator then asked a regular customer (64) to go to the back, also at gunpoint. The employee seized the opportunity, ran outside and screamed for help, whereupon the perpetrator fled without any loot. The people involved suffered no injuries, but were in shock.
Search was unsuccessful
The manhunt was unsuccessful. The investigation was taken over by the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation.
Description of the perpetrator:
Dressed in black, with a hood over his head, black sunglasses and masked with a black scarf over his mouth and nose.
1000 Euro bonus
The Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce has offered 1000 euros for information leading to the clarification of the crime and the identification of the perpetrator.
Information, which will be treated confidentially, should be sent to the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation on 059133/40 3333.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.