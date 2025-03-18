Vorteilswelt
Chased away by woman

Nachrichten
18.03.2025 09:49

"Robbery, give me the money!" A masked crook held up a petrol station in Linz's Franckviertel district at gunpoint on Tuesday night. But the employee rebuffed the robber, then took the opportunity to run outside and scream for help. The perpetrator then ran off without any loot.

The petrol station at Franckstraße 17 is popular with criminals and was also robbed in 2015 and 2022. A male perpetrator armed with a black pistol demanded that a petrol station employee hand over cash at 8.20 p.m. on Monday in Linz in the Franckviertel district while holding up the pistol and saying "Robbery, give me money!" in an Upper Austrian dialect.

The employee refused
The perpetrator held out the container of loot he had taken with him - a black bin bag. The employee (54) refused in a brusque tone. The perpetrator then asked a regular customer (64) to go to the back, also at gunpoint. The employee seized the opportunity, ran outside and screamed for help, whereupon the perpetrator fled without any loot. The people involved suffered no injuries, but were in shock.

Search was unsuccessful
The manhunt was unsuccessful. The investigation was taken over by the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation.

Description of the perpetrator: 
Dressed in black, with a hood over his head, black sunglasses and masked with a black scarf over his mouth and nose.

1000 Euro bonus
The Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce has offered 1000 euros for information leading to the clarification of the crime and the identification of the perpetrator.

Information, which will be treated confidentially, should be sent to the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation on 059133/40 3333.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
