Number of fatal cycling accidents has fallen sharply

More consideration required for older road users

Austria has a lot of catching up to do, especially when it comes to cycling infrastructure. Cycle paths that are too narrow or a complete lack of cycle paths on roads where speeds of more than 30 kilometers per hour are permitted are a major safety risk, wrote the VCÖ. Once again, it also shows that the traffic system needs to take more account of older people. According to the report, 17 of the 32 fatalities in the previous year were older than 65, and ten fatalities were older than 75.