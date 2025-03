Austria clinches the title in the fictitious table

Coach Stephan Helm did not allow himself a beer on the return journey to Vienna. Nevertheless, the atmosphere on the bus was very relaxed and pleasant. Not only because of the 2:0 win against WSG Tirol. Austria can look back on an impressive first half of the season with second place and 46 points. Together with leaders Sturm, the best defense around Aleksandar Dragovic (19) has the most league wins (14th). With twelve unbeaten competitive matches, Violett made a strong statement to the competition. "I'm pleased with how flexible we've become in our game in a short space of time," praised Helm. By participating in the championship group, they have reached the first milestone; at the end of the season, Austria wants to finish in a place for international business.