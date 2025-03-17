Next new restaurant
Gastronomic king Rabina expands his culinary empire
Michal and Michala Rabina are enthroned high above Eisenstadt with their gourmet temple "Die Alm". From tomorrow, they will also be serving delicacies in a rustic town tavern, the "Rabinas Hofpassage" in the pedestrian zone.
Award-winning chef Michal Rabina (46) and his wife Michala (42) have been among the country's top restaurateurs for years. The maestro from Trenčín in Slovakia first made a name for himself as a chef at Michael Mooslechner's "Rusterhof" in Rust. He then became head chef and managing director at the "Esterházy" in Eisenstadt, and from 2011 he ran the "Henrici" in the converted stables of the castle. But three years later, that was the end of it.
Rabina went on to take care of the catering in the "Haus der Begegnung" for three years and took over the catering for the "Sonnenpark Neusiedler See" and the local kindergarten with his canteen kitchen in Rust. Nine years ago, he finally opened the gourmet temple "Die Alm" in a hunting lodge built in 1804 on Gloriette-Allee in Eisenstadt, which he leases from the municipality. The highest restaurant in the city not only boasts a fantastic view, but also an excellent wine and food menu. While Rabina is behind the stove, his wife Michala is responsible for the office and service.
Now 40 employees
Now comes the next coup: from tomorrow, the enterprising couple will also be serving culinary delights in the pedestrian zone. The Rabinas recently took over the "Wein-Schwein" wine tavern from Walter and Anna Hajek. "The rustic restaurant, which is now called 'Rabinas Hofpassage', is a wonderful addition to the romantic and classy 'Alm'. Both restaurants have their own charm," enthuses the landlord, who also wants to appeal to tourists.
The menu not only includes hot and cold Heurigen specialties, but also affordable lunch menus that change every week. "Now that more and more people are eating consciously and only consume meat two or three times a week, we also offer a vegetarian or vegan dish and lots of delicious salads every day. In early summer, we will also set up a food truck in our courtyard and organize barbecue evenings," explains Rabina, who has also taken over the staff from his predecessor and now employs around 50 people in total.
Competition invigorates
Rabina welcomes the fact that Eisenstadt's pedestrian zone is becoming more and more of a restaurant mile: "The more restaurants, the better! It revitalizes the city center and boosts the economy. What's more, healthy competition means that everyone has to strive for guests and quality. I don't fear competition, I love it!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.