Gastronomic king Rabina expands his culinary empire

Rabina went on to take care of the catering in the "Haus der Begegnung" for three years and took over the catering for the "Sonnenpark Neusiedler See" and the local kindergarten with his canteen kitchen in Rust. Nine years ago, he finally opened the gourmet temple "Die Alm" in a hunting lodge built in 1804 on Gloriette-Allee in Eisenstadt, which he leases from the municipality. The highest restaurant in the city not only boasts a fantastic view, but also an excellent wine and food menu. While Rabina is behind the stove, his wife Michala is responsible for the office and service.