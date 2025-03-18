Boys went on the rampage with firecrackers and an axe in a youth room

First with an axe, then with firecrackers

The trio went on the rampage twice. The first time, one of the boys had an axe with him, which they used to demolish the walls of the container. They also tried to set fire to a table. On the second "visit", the youths took a firecracker with them, which they stuffed into the Wuzzler and completely destroyed the game machine. Witness statements led the police to the boys. They are partially confessing, but are trying to put most of the blame on each other.