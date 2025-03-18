Vorteilswelt
Wuzzler "blown up"

Boys went on the rampage with firecrackers and an axe in a youth room

18.03.2025 06:00

Out of boredom, three 15-year-olds smashed up a youth room, the Wuzzler was "blown up" with a firecracker. The damage is extensive, but the disappointment in the town is even greater.

It was actually intended to offer young people a place to escape boredom. But it was precisely out of boredom - as they later admitted to the police - that three 15-year-olds smashed up the youth club in St. Margarethen an der Sierning in the Lower Austrian district of St. Pölten.

First with an axe, then with firecrackers
The trio went on the rampage twice. The first time, one of the boys had an axe with him, which they used to demolish the walls of the container. They also tried to set fire to a table. On the second "visit", the youths took a firecracker with them, which they stuffed into the Wuzzler and completely destroyed the game machine. Witness statements led the police to the boys. They are partially confessing, but are trying to put most of the blame on each other.

It's not enough for the parents to pay for the damage. I hope they lend a hand with the work!

Bürgermeisterin Brigitte Thallauer

Shortly before the end of the renovation
The disappointment in the community is even greater than the material damage of several thousand euros. "The youth center suffered badly from the flood. We were just in the final spurt with the renovation," explains Mayor Brigitte Thallauer. But she definitely wants to repair everything again: "What can the many well-behaved visitors do if a few of them can't behave themselves?" However, she does want to hold the young hooligans accountable. "It's not enough for the parents to pay for the damage. I hope they help with the work!"

Up to a criminal record
The police emphasize that damage to property is, of course, also rigorously investigated in the youth sector. "Unfortunately, young people are often not even aware of what they are doing. But this can even result in a criminal record," explains Leopold Schweiger from the St. Pölten district police command. In this particular case, the trio will be reported to the St. Pölten public prosecutor's office.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
