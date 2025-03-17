Carbon, 800 V, 4800 Nm
R5 Turbo: Renault brings super-wide powerhouse!
They're crazy, the Gauls! Throw their R5 into the magic potion and watch it outgrow itself. Like the Hulk when he gets angry. Inflated cheeks on a carbon chassis, 800 volts, flash charging, plus wheel hub motors with 540 hp and 4800 Nm in the rear wheels. And call it the Renault 5 Turbo 3E. By the Teutates!
It was 1980, exactly 45 years ago. Renault launched the first 5 Turbo, followed by the Turbo 2 in 1983. The 5 Turbo was the first French production car with a turbocharged petrol engine at the time: 160 hp, from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. The Renault 5 Turbo became a cult car with its fat rear wheel arches.
But all this is nothing compared to the new electric hot-hatch that Renault has now unveiled at its plant in Flins-sur Seine near Paris. The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is not a derivative of the new electric 5E, but is custom-built on its own platform.
270 km/h top speed
In contrast to its predecessor, the E-Turbo has a 400 kW/540 hp electric drive. The power is distributed to the two rear wheels, which are each equipped with a 200 kW wheel hub motor - a first in automotive history, as Renault says. This results in a fabulous torque of 4800 Nm and a top speed of 270 km/h on the racetrack. It should go from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.5 seconds. At full throttle, the energy is enough for "a few laps", according to Renault. Although they certainly weren't talking about the Nordschleife. In everyday use, the range should be 400 km.
All of these are still projections, not verifiable facts. Only the body of the vehicle and a visualized preview of the possible interior were presented. The electric exotic will be available to order from April, but delivery will not take place until 2027 - according to the plan.
And the price?
Sandeep Bhambra, Chief Designer in Vehicle Development, is a little coy: "I can't say anything about that yet, not until April when we open the order books. But this much is certain: there will be by far the best price-performance ratio possible for a supercar." This at least suggests an entry-level price of less than 100,000 euros. That would still be a bargain for investors. After all, the original R5 Turbo in top condition (original price in Germany: 44,600 marks) is on offer for around 170,000 euros.
A face like in the old days
If you look the Renault 5 Turbo 3E in the eye, you will immediately recognize the design language of its classic car role model. Narrow rectangles in a small front end - despite the huge sills at the front - give the Turbo a historically slightly pinched facial expression; the side view and the rear lights are also strikingly reminiscent of the original. Renault confidently refers to these design citations in the chassis of the new super sports car as retro-futuristic design.
However, the rear end itself is significantly swollen and looks a little like an expressive comic drawing of the old Turbo. But for such a racing monster, such an exterior is entirely appropriate. After all, the car was not designed for the weekly shop in Hamburg or Paris. Although Renault is proud to point out that the R5 Turbo 3E has a veritable luggage compartment for a short vacation for two with a dog. Trunk or no trunk, the mini supercar promises pure driving pleasure in carbon fiber. The sills can look a little prepotent.
Very short charging times
For Renault, however, the prestige object is not only a potentially highly sought-after collector's item for solvent customers, but also a welcome research laboratory for future technologies that will later be used in other models. For the first time, an 800-volt architecture is being used to guarantee ultra-fast charging. With a direct current charging capacity of 350 kW, the battery can be charged from 15 to 80 percent in a quarter of an hour.
Together with the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, the Alpine A290 and the Renault 5 Turbo 3E mini supercar, the mid-2020s will therefore see a return to the successful trio of the 1980s (Renault 5, Renault 5 Alpine and Renault 5 Turbo). Practical, suitable for everyday use and fit for professional sport - with this triad, Renault also wants to be extremely successful in the electric world.
Incredible proportions
In the tradition of the first Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is based on a new, specially developed rear-wheel drive platform. Compared to the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric (3.92 m long, 2.54 m wheelbase), the windshield has been moved to the rear and the wheelbase extended to 2.57 m. The result is a striking size ratio. This results in striking dimensions: 4.08 m long, 2.03 m wide and 1.38 m high. The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is as long as a city car and as wide as a super sports car. A ratio of 2:1 in length to width is currently unheard of on the car market.
The entire car, including the 70 kWh battery, only weighs around 1450 kilograms. "In the production model, we want to get the weight down to 1400 kilograms," says Sandeep Bhambra. An AC charging function is also included. The 11 kW on-board charger manages a complete charge from zero to 100 in around eight hours. So the wolf in wolf's clothing also fits into the wallbox in the garage of a terraced house.
A party will then be held somewhere in the garden. Troubadix will be sitting on the sidelines, not allowed to sing along to his lyre, and a wild boar will be grilled. A vegan one.
