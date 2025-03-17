R5 Turbo: Renault brings super-wide powerhouse!

270 km/h top speed

In contrast to its predecessor, the E-Turbo has a 400 kW/540 hp electric drive. The power is distributed to the two rear wheels, which are each equipped with a 200 kW wheel hub motor - a first in automotive history, as Renault says. This results in a fabulous torque of 4800 Nm and a top speed of 270 km/h on the racetrack. It should go from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.5 seconds. At full throttle, the energy is enough for "a few laps", according to Renault. Although they certainly weren't talking about the Nordschleife. In everyday use, the range should be 400 km.