Stranded astronauts to return home on Tuesday

The "Crew 10" is to remain in space until the fall. After a handover period in the International Space Station, it will replace "Crew 9", which includes Williams and Wilmore as well as their US colleague Nick Hague and the Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov. Hague and Gorbunov only joined them at the end of September, while Williams and Wilmore have been on the ISS since the beginning of June. US astronaut Don Pettit and the two Russian astronauts Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Wagner, who also arrived in September, will remain on board as planned.