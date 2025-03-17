Ye ticks off on X
West: Crazy rant against “Kardashian horde”
"I have problems with people who want to take my kids and throw me in jail!" In a rant on X, Kanye West railed against the "Kardashian horde", who he says are denying him free access to his (and Kim's) four children.
Court-ordered visitation rights for North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7) and Psalm (5) are no longer enough for the rapper. He scolded X in a tweet that has since been deleted: "I don't just want to 'see' my kids, I have to raise them. I need to have a say in what clothes they wear, where they go to school, who their friends are, what houses they stay in and whether my daughters can wear lipstick and perfume."
Conspiracy of the Kardashian clan?
West sees a conspiracy behind the whole thing, which the Kardashian clan is said to have forged together with the broadcasters Hulu and Disney: "There's a much bigger agenda behind all these rights being taken away from me. They want to use selectively bred black children to influence black people on their platforms."
In the end, West compared his visiting rights to those of convicts and hurled an anti-Semitic insult: "I get to 'see' my kids like I'm in jail. I don't care whether I live or die, whether I'm in prison or free. And I especially don't care about these sissy celebrities who are enslaved by the Jews."
Kim sicced lawyer on West
Behind the tantrum is probably Kim Kardashian's decision to prevent her ex-husband from releasing a song with his daughter North via a court application.
Her problem: "Lonely Roads Still Got To Sunshine" also features the imprisoned Sean "Diddy" Combs and his son. According to insiders at "Page Six", the reality show beauty wants to prevent "her daughter from being associated with Diddy" by any means necessary. Kardashian then reminded Kanye that she owns the copyright to North's performances (and those of the other three kids too).
"You're gonna have to kill me"
He later posted a screenshot of the entire conversation on X. It ends with his threat that Kim will have to change the copyright law "because otherwise I'll go to war with you". And: "Neither of us would survive the public consequences of this. You're gonna have to kill me!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.