Municipal elections 2025
Will Feldkirch have a blue woman as mayor?
Incumbent Manfred Rädler has to go to the run-off in the Monfort town, but thanks to his clear lead he need have no fear of challenger Andrea Kerbleder (FPÖ).
No fewer than five candidates have put themselves forward for the office of mayor in Feldkirch, two of whom will have to go on the hunt for votes once again, namely the incumbent head of the municipality Manfred Rädler from the ÖVP and the Freedom Party challenger Andrea Kerbleder, who also has a mandate in the provincial parliament.
This is not the first run-off election to be held in the Montfort town. Back in 2020, Wolfgang Matt faced off against Daniel Allgäuer (FPÖ), who, as is well known, has since become a provincial councillor.
Rädler, who took over the office of mayor from party colleague Wolfgang Matt in June 2024, has little to fear as he received 36.8 percent of the vote. Significantly more than Kerbleder, who was also standing for mayor for the first time. She only received 27.5 percent. The Green candidate Clemens Rauch received 20.3 percent, while Fabienne Lackner from the Neos party and the Social Democrat Stefan Spangenberg received 9 and 6.5 percent respectively.
We achieved our goals: the mayoral run-off election and more seats on the city council.
Andrea Kerbleder, „Liste Andrea Kerbleder – Freiheitliche Feldkirch und Parteifreie“
Bild: FPÖ
And Rädler and his fellow party members are still clearly ahead in the municipal council, despite heavy losses: the ÖVP achieved 36.7 percent, compared to 47.8 percent in 2020. As expected, the Freedom Party came second with 25.4%. Third place went to the Greens (22.9%). 10.7 percent of voters opted for the Neos, and 7 percent voted for the SPÖ - meaning that more people voted invalid (7.5 percent) than expressed their confidence in the Reds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.