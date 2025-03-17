Scurrilous: the referendum against the referendums

Need for reform in the face of explosive growth

In addition, the costs incurred by the municipalities in implementing the federal law are reimbursed by the federal government. In this respect, the federal government has to pay a lump sum of 40 cents per eligible voter to the municipalities for each registration period. This amounts to over 2.5 million euros in tax money each time, up to three times a year. "It is easy to see from the flood of registrations for new referendums that more and more private individuals are discovering this business idea for themselves. There are currently 32 referendums in the support phase - these were only registered with the BMI in 2024 or 2025," says Plöchl.